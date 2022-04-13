Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Trading 4% Higher

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.51. 5,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,025,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.00%.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $235,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $123,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $2,416,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
