Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 6.7%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.50 and last traded at $110.50. 9,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 621,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.48.

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average is $125.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 96.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $37,225,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

