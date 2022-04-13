Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Trading 4.5% Higher

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. 7,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 241,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $510.57 million, a P/E ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $334.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.02%.

In other Glatfelter news, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,197,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,792,000 after buying an additional 206,503 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Glatfelter by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,278,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 112,396 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Glatfelter by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 663,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,256,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,272 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

