First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the March 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $20.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

