Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Expands By 625.0%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

