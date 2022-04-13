Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.68

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 1489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

