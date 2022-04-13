ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 6.1%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.54 and last traded at $48.69. Approximately 2,270,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 115,425,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.