Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Update

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 739.1% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000.

ONYX stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Onyx Acquisition Co I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on search for a target business in the general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

