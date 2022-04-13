Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Rises By 284.6%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,991,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 238,009 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,060,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

