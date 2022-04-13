Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 1,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 101,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

The firm has a market cap of $552.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Koppers by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

