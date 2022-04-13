Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 342,962 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 342,962 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Citizens Financial Group worth $56,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

