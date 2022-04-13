Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $58.32 Million Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529,258 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.49% of Outfront Media worth $58,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Outfront Media by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE:OUT opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.50 and a beta of 1.73. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

