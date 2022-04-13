Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $59,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $110,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

