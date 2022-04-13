NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $18.43. NIO shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 638,044 shares.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

Get NIO alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NIO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NIO by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.