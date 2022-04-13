BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Up 5.2%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 3,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a P/E ratio of -159.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

