Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading Up 3.7%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.72. 2,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 626,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at about $25,057,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.