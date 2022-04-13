Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down to $16.61

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.61, but opened at $15.76. Navient shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 9,420 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 12.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

