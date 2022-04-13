DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $9.13

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $9.35. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 3,608 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $137,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

