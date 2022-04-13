Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €255.00 ($277.17) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RACE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.09.

NYSE:RACE opened at $221.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.81. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ferrari by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ferrari by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ferrari by 58.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

