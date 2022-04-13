Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,565 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Fortis worth $55,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $92,197,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

