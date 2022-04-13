iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890,707 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $53,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,338,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,947,000 after buying an additional 213,352 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

