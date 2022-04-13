Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $51,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.40.

CRL stock opened at $286.65 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

