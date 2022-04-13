Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $49.80 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $49,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 715.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $128,517.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,522 shares of company stock worth $3,604,165. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.