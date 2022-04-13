DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 584 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 1,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.29 and a 200 day moving average of $191.86.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

