Cwm LLC Invests $313,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 383.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 130,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.06.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

