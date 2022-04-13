Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alector were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alector by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alector by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

