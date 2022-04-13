D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

WIRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.