Cwm LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 36.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Welltower by 46.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,584 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

WELL stock opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.80, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.73.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.