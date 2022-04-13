4,556 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In other news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.