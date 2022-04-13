TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TACT. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of TACT opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $76.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.93.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

