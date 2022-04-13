STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.97.

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

