Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kingfisher plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kingfisher in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.08) to GBX 255 ($3.32) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.54) to GBX 375 ($4.89) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

