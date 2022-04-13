Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE HLI opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.51. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.