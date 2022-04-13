Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KORE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kore Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of Kore Group stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Kore Group has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39.

Kore Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kore Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

