MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MYTE opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.83. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,037,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 185,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 48,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

