KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.61.

JBHT stock opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.