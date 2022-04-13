FY2024 EPS Estimates for Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Swiss Re in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

