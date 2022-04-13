United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Up 3%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22. Approximately 76,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,376,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 156.2% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 724,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $22,094,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $16,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

