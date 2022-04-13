Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Down 6%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.51 and last traded at $100.51. 3,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 419,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

