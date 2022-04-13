Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 33,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,130,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,723,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344,821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,703,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

