ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 5.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.16 and last traded at $54.64. Approximately 29,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,680,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 123.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at $978,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 277.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at $314,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

