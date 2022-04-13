Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.76. Approximately 1,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,128,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 409.1% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

