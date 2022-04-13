Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.76. Approximately 1,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,128,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.
ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 409.1% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALK)
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
