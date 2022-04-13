Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.46.

NYSE RKT opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $742,976. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

