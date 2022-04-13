Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of UNM opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 233,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

