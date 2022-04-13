Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of UpHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UpHealth by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 630,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

