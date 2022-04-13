Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SMWB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

SMWB opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,723 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,477,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 237,781 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 389,301 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

