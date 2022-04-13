AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on T. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.65.

T opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

