D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,481,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $165.73 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $149.90 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

