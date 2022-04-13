D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 10,063 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 318.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 194,346 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 48.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 194.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 248,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,537. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

