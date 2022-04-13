Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $136,000 Stock Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 368.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of RVP opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.44. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

